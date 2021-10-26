As your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro orders arrive over the coming days, Google has a big recommendation after you complete setup – check for an update to “get all the features.”

In a help forum post today, Google has posted a notice that all new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones have an update available out of the box that users will want to grab right away. Again, once setup is complete, users should be able to pull an update that will give them all of the expected features for each phone.

The updated builds will be SD1A.210817.036 for most users and SD1A.210817.036.A8 for Verizon customers.

If you head into Settings>About phone>Android version and don’t see either of those build numbers, be sure to then check for the update. To try and pull an update from Google, back up one screen, go into System>System update and then tap the “check for updates” button.

Google says that the update is staged and “may not be available until 10/28,” but if you get your phone early, you should go ahead and try to update.

Oh, and if you do get your phone, don’t forget that we have the First 10 Things you should do with it.