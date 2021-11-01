Android 12, at least the stable version, is now a full two weeks old and has shipped to more devices than ever. Google has taken that two weeks to address a laundry list of bugs in the November Android patch that just dropped, with fixes for devices from the Pixel 3a up through the new Pixel 6.

Once you update your Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, or Pixel 6 to the new build, these are items that Google may have taken care of:

Audio : Fix to prevent issues with notification sounds in certain conditions

: Fix to prevent issues with notification sounds in certain conditions Stability : Stability improvements for certain third-party apps

: Stability improvements for certain third-party apps System UI : Fix to prevent incorrect app icon after installation in certain conditions

: Fix to prevent incorrect app icon after installation in certain conditions S ystem UI : Fix to prevent issue with keyboard displaying over apps in certain conditions

: Fix to prevent issue with keyboard displaying over apps in certain conditions System UI : Fix for hidden UI elements in certain conditions

: Fix for hidden UI elements in certain conditions System UI: Fix to improve transition animation performance in Overview screen in certain conditions

Here are specific fixes for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro:

Bluetooth : Improvements for audio quality in certain scenarios

: Improvements for audio quality in certain scenarios Power : Improvements for wireless charging behavior in certain orientations

: Improvements for wireless charging behavior in certain orientations System UI : Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions

: Improvements for auto-brightness response in certain lighting conditions System UI : Fix to improve PiP media playback with certain apps

: Fix to improve PiP media playback with certain apps Wi-Fi: Fix to improve connection stability in certain conditions

To check for the update, head into Settings>System update>Check for updates.

NOTE: For Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, this is the update that Google told us to expect on day 1. It’s clearly rolling out quite slowly.

