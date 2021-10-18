Still early in their lives, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are no strangers to being on sale. As consumers, that’s not a bad thing at all, as these Samsung wearables are still the only way to experience the updated Wear OS platform. Plus, they’re pretty good watches.

On sale right now via Amazon and Samsung’s own site, you can snag the Galaxy Watch 4 model at $30 off of the usual price, brining the cost down to as low as $219 for the 40mm size. For the 44mm variant, the price is $249, down from $279. We’ve been saying that that’s a helluva deal for this device. At $219, you’re getting a smartwatch with great Android integration, excellent app access, plenty of health-focused bells and whistles, plus a really nice display.

If you still need to pick one up, follow the links below. Samsung still has a great trade-in offer going, too.

Buy Galaxy Watch 4