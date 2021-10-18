Google announced this week that it is partnering with the NBA to make Pixel the official ‘fan phone’ of the league, which includes not just the actual NBA, but the G League and 2K League as well.

Furthermore, Google is becoming the league’s official Search Engine, Search Trends, and Fan Insights Partner, while it is also being detailed that Pixel will be a presenting partner of the NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals presenting sponsor, in the postseason.

Basically, if you watch the NBA this season, you’re probably going to see a lot of Pixel phones and Google plugs.

Through this multi-year partnership, we’ll work with the NBA to create exciting immersive experiences for fans using our 3D and AR technology, as well as leverage new features that will be announced at our Pixel Fall Launch event. And we’ll continue to provide experiences and information in all the places fans turn to every day, whether that’s Pixel to take pictures of your favorite team in action, Search to check scores and schedules, Google Shopping to find your favorite player’s jersey, or Maps to get to the arena using the most sustainable route.

Looks like we’ll be learning more about this tomorrow during the Pixel press event. That’s exciting.

We’ll keep you posted.

// Google