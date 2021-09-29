My Pixel 5 Will Be Missed

When the Pixel 6 Pro is released, I’ll be using my current daily driver, the Pixel 5, as a trade-in device to purchase Google’s latest offering. When that day comes, it’ll be sad, because even though I’ve talked plenty of smack on the Pixel 5 over the past year, it’s my go-to phone. I’ve come to enjoy using it, even if it’s a “mid-range device” that still cost $699.

What I think I’ll truly miss is the hardware and size. We’re expecting something much different from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and honestly, I’ve grown completely accustomed to this Pixel 5 in my hand and in my pocket. It’s really the perfect size for me. As we have seen in a photo, we expect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be quite a bit taller. If you’re coming from a similar sized device, you’ll be just fine, but for us Pixel 5 owners, it’s going to feel like we’re sticking a brick into our front pocket. Pray for us.

I mentioned earlier that I’ve talked smack about the Pixel 5. It’s true, I have said some harsh things, but all warranted in my mind. The phone continues to be among one of the slower devices I’ve used in a while, but I let a lot of the performance issues slide because it does other things so well, such as taking photos and the new Android 12 software experience is very nice. I’d argue all phones have pros and cons, but the performance cons on the Pixel 5 can sometimes be quite apparent. Regardless of the issues I’ve had, it’s my phone and it’ll be missed.

I wrote a similar post earlier this month, detailing that I’m not looking forward to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s in-display fingerprint reader. This is another thing the Pixel 5 has going for it. It’s a ridiculously usable smartphone and easily gets most jobs done. Having now used it for a solid year, my hope is that the Pixel 6 Pro lives up the hype that we and Google have set for it.

Do I have any fellow Pixel 5 owners that intend to let their baby go for a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? What emotions are you feeling? It’s okay, this is a safe space to share your thoughts. We’re all here to support each other.