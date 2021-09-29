OnePlus is hosting a 1-day sale on its excellent OnePlus Buds Pro, dropping the price from $149.99 to $119.99. That’s a $30 discount and well worth considering if you are in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds that have it all.

I reviewed the OnePlus Buds Pro earlier in the month and came away very impressed. This may not be saying much, but these are easily OnePlus’ best earbuds to date and are mostly certainly a pair that can compete with Samsung’s best.

In the feature department you get ANC, fast wired charging + wireless charging, solid 5-hour battery life, rich sound, clicky stems to complete actions instead of touch pads, and a slick design that doesn’t just look like another AirPods knockoff. Through a companion app, you can even customize some of the sound experience to get the best performance for your ears.

Again, at full price, these were a great choice for high-end earbuds, but at $30 off, you should really consider grabbing a pair.