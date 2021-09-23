Heads up for anyone looking to get the best Wear OS experience currently on the market. For a limited time, you can snag a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic + wireless charger bundle at $80 off the usual price. The bundle includes the watch itself, as well as a wireless charger that charges both the watch and a smartphone.

At $80 off, regardless of the model or size you choose, the price starts at just $229 for a 40mm Watch 4. If you were merely buying a Galaxy Watch 4 all by itself, the price is $249. That means this deal is stellar and you’d be silly to buy any other Android-powered watch currently on the market. If you want the big dog, the Watch 4 Classic at 46mm, the price is down to $359. Still, completely reasonable.

If you’ve been on the fence, get off of the fence and take advantage of this.

Amazon Links: Galaxy Watch 4 Bundle | Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bundle