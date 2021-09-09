Google continues to tease the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. I can hardly contain my excitement, as I already know this phone will likely be my personal daily driver for the foreseeable future. The thing is, I know not everyone is me, so I’m curious who else out there feels the way I do.

Google has detailed what the phone looks like and we already know that Android 12 is pretty special, thanks to the beta we’ve been running for months. However, there are other factors that go into considering a phone. Could the price keep you away? We know that the Pixel 6 Pro will be “expensive.” Maybe the under-display fingerprint reader is a dealbreaker? I have no idea what you like, so tell me down in the comments below.

As it stands, are you buying a Pixel 6?

