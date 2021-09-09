Verizon’s 5G network continues its expansion, with the carrier announcing availability of 5G UWB and its 5G Home internet service in new cities across the US. If you’re ready to try the latest craze, which is kissing your traditional ISP goodbye, this could be fun for you.

For 5G UWB availability, new markets include Orlando, FL, Fremont, CA, as well as Harrisburg, PA. With the addition of four new markets, the total amount of markets comes to 82 across the US. 5G Home is now available in five new markets, including two o the aforementioned, plus Niagara Falls, NY, Sarasota, FL, and Pensacola, FL. It’s a lot of Florida, actually.

New 5G UWB Markets

Harrisburg, PA

Athens, GA

Orlando, FL

Fremont, CA

New 5G Home Markets

Fremont, CA

Orlando, FL

Pensacola, FL

Sarasota, FL

Niagara Falls, NY

If you’re curious about the experience, 5G Home delivers download speeds of up to 1Gbps. However, average download speeds clock in around 300Mbps, which is fine for 99% of things you’re doing online.

Curious if 5G Home is available in your area? You can check here.

// Verizon