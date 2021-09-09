One of the most unique features about any Samsung Galaxy Watch is without a doubt its rotating bezel. Whether that be a physical bezel that slides around on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic or a digital, touch-powered bezel like on the Galaxy Watch 4, interacting with one of Samsung’s watches is a fun experience. Well, it’s fun when it all works properly.

The touch bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4 (review) is not great out of the box, and at least in my testing, barely works enough to even use. I don’t remember that being the case on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which had a similar touch bezel, so attempting to use the Watch 4’s and immediately finding myself frustrated was surprising.

Apparently, I’m not alone in not enjoying this touch bezel experience. Samsung is pushing a new update to the Galaxy Watch 4 today that specifically targets the touch bezel. Samsung describes the update as having “improved usability of the following applications or features: Touch bezel.” There are other improvements to “system stability and reliability,” but that first part is the big piece here.

The update is rolling out now as build R870XXU1BUI5 and weighs in at roughly 159MB. That seems large for an update that is trying to fix one of the watch’s standout features.

Did the update fix it? I don’t think so. I’m updated now and rebooted and there is still a noticeable amount of lag between the time my finger first swipes and when it the UI starts moving. Good attempt, though, Samsung.