Many updates are headed out to Samsung device owners this week, with Galaxy S10, Note 10, and older Galaxy foldable devices all getting some love. I know it’s almost parody at this point, but congratulations to Samsung for continuing its reign as King of Android Updates.

All of these devices are receiving slightly different updates. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the first device of the older foldables to receive the new One UI 3.1.1, the same software that shipped with the new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. You can see what the highlights of 3.1.1 are below.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 lineup is getting the August security patch, while the Galaxy Note 10 lineup is getting not just that same August patch, but RCS — more specifically, Verizon’s Advanced Messaging — as well. No, this isn’t Google Messages and that RCS. This is Verizon’s take on it, which is cool, but not exactly what everyone is asking for. Google’s RCS should hit these devices next year at some point.

One UI 3.1.1 Highlights

Drag & Split : With Drag & Split, you don’t have to open a new tab and switch back and forth between windows. The feature lets you simply drag the link you want to check to the edge of your screen and open it in a new window.

: With Drag & Split, you don’t have to open a new tab and switch back and forth between windows. The feature lets you simply drag the link you want to check to the edge of your screen and open it in a new window. Multi-Active Window and Natural Window Switching (Z Fold Only) : Use up to three apps simultaneously and arrange them in your preferred layout. You can also adjust both the height and the width of the app windows to suit your needs.

: Use up to three apps simultaneously and arrange them in your preferred layout. You can also adjust both the height and the width of the app windows to suit your needs. Rotate All Apps (Z Fold Only): Apps will smoothly transition to the proper UX to match the portrait or landscape aspect ratio. When the feature is toggled on in ‘Labs’, even vertically fixed apps can be rotated 90 degrees.

Once updated and all is said and done, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature software version number F916USQU2EUH5, Galaxy Note 10 will have N970USQU7FUH3, Note 10+ will have N975USQU7FUH3, Note 10+ 5G will have N976VVRU7FUH3, Galaxy S10 will see G973USQU6GUH4, Galaxy S10+ will have G975USQU6GUH4, and Galaxy S10e will get G970USQU6GUH4.

Samsung details that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get the 3.1.1 update, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip, followed by original Galaxy Fold. Eventually, they’ll all have it, just not all on Day 1.

// Verizon