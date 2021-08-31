In some really exciting news, it may not take 3 days to charge the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. I know that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but Pixel devices have never charged as quickly as the competition. However, that could soon be changing and it makes us smile.

According to a new report, an upgraded Pixel Stand from Google could charge the new Pixel 6 lineup at up to 23W. If those speeds are accurate, that makes it a very, very fast wireless charger compared to others out on the market. In terms of an upgrade, the original charged devices at a max of 10W, so yeah, this would be over twice as fast.

This new info aligns perfectly with what we’ve already heard about a new Pixel Stand.

Come on, Google, let’s go ahead and release these things early. We’re all ready to go.

// Android Police