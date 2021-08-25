As you can see, our Galaxy Z Fold 3 order has arrived, but before we can get to testing and reviewing Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable, we have to unbox it. Along with the Z Fold 3, we also received the Galaxy Buds 2, S Pen Fold Edition, and a wall charger, so we went and unboxed that stuff, too. Lots of stuff to unbox.

We have all of the specs and features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 right here. The main differences between the Fold 3 and last year’s Fold 2 is the new IP rating, under-display camera for the main display, S Pen support, and the upped refresh rate for the cover screen. On top of that, Samsung decreased weight and overall bulkiness. It’s a very nice looking/feeling device, so we’re hyped to get to work on it.

Check out the unboxing below and be sure to pre-order your very own before Samsung takes away all of the sweet pre-order bonuses.