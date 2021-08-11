Samsung made its new line of foldable devices official this morning, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Available beginning later this month, Samsung has made a point to pack plenty of improvements into both of these devices, while somehow bringing the prices down pretty significantly. In the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we’re talking a price reduction of nearly $400. Needless to say, we’re mighty impressed.
As for what’s changed, let’s start with the big stuff: Water resistance. Both the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 feature IPX8 ratings, which is insane coming from no rating whatsoever on past models. With this rating, we’re looking at protection from full submersion at up to a certain depth and for a certain amount of time. Additionally, the Z Fold 3 now supports the S Pen, which is a welcomed improvement over past models.
Thanks to a new UDC (under display camera), the Z Fold 3’s main display is quite immersive, measuring in at 7.6-inch, complete with 120Hz refresh rate. Oh, and the cover display also supports 120Hz refresh rate now, too. For cameras, the Z Fold 3 features a trip 12-megapixel camera setup on back, packed with OIS, Dual Pixel AF, PDAF (phase detection), and Gorilla Glass with DX. The Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display (120Hz), dual 12MP rear cameras, plus an improved and enlarged cover display measuring in at 1.9-inches.
Samsung also highlights big software changes, with the main focus being on app support for the foldable experience. According to Samsung, “Productivity seekers will enjoy Z Fold 3’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. With Z Fold 3’s updated Multi-Active Window, it’s even easier to make dinner plans over text while checking your
calendar, all on the device’s large screen. And now on Z Fold3, users can create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use Z Fold3’s new Taskbar14 to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen.”
Both devices feature improved hardware, with the hinge system catching a gorgeous redesign. You’ll notice slimmer, lighter feeling designs with both of these devices should you be coming from previous models.
For pricing, the Z Flip 3 starts at $999, while the Z Fold 3 starts at $1799. You’ll find the devices on all of the US carriers, with availability beginning August 27. Pre-orders are now up, with plenty of perks to be had from Samsung. Should you pre-order from Samsung, you’ll get $200 of credit towards other stuff when you purchase the Z Fold 3, while you get $150 credit when you get the Z Flip 3. Samsung is also giving buyers access to a free year of Care+ for their device, should they opt into a 3-year commitment.
Check out all of the specs below.
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Specs
|
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|Software
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Display (Main)
|7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display (2208 x
1768), 374ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(22:9) Infinity Flex Display, 2640 x 1080, 425ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
|Display (Cover)
|6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (24.5:9), 2268 x 832, 387ppi, 120Hz
adaptive refresh rate
|1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display (260 x 512), 302ppi
|Processor
|5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
|5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
|Memory
|12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.1)
12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS3.1)
|8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)
8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (UFS 3.1)
|Camera (Rear)
|12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2
12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8
12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS
Additional: Super clear glass with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX
Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+
recording, Tracking AF
|12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2
12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8
Additional: Super clear glass with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX
Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF
|Camera (Front)
|Cover: 10MP, F2.2
UDC: 4MP Under display camera, F1.8
|10MP Selfie Camera, F2.4
|Battery
|4,400mAh
Fast Charging 25W
Fast wireless charging 10W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|3,300mAh
Fast charging 15W
Fast wireless charging 10W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Connectivity
|[Wi-Fi 6E] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE160 MIMO, 1024QAM
[Bluetooth] Bluetooth v 5.2 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS,
Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
[Ultra Wide Band]
|[Wi-Fi] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM
[Bluetooth] Bluetooth v 5.2 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS,
Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
|Other
|IPX8, S Pen Support, 1 eSIM, 2 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Stereo Speakers, Fingerprint Sensor
|IPX8, 1 eSIM, 1 Nano SIM, Samsung Pay, Fingerprint Sensor, Stereo Speakers
|Size
|Folded: 67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm(Hinge) ~ 14.4mm(Sagging)
Unfolded: 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4mm
Weight: 271g
|Folded: 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (Hinge) - 15.9mm (Sagging)
Unfolded: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm
Weight: 183g
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver
|Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black
Samsung Web Store Exclusive Colors: Gray, White, Pink