Android 12 Beta 4.1 Arrives for Your Pixel Phone

The Android 12 Beta 4.1 update arrived this morning, filled with fixes for issues inside of Android 12. No doubt, Beta 4 has been pretty darn good for testers, at least it has been for me, but it’s still far from perfect. As we get closer to a final release, these dot-1 updates are certainly welcomed.

The new Beta 4.1 update is available to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 right away. We have both factory image and OTA files for flashing, but there should be an Android Beta Program rollout as well.

Release date: August 25, 2021

Build: SPB4.210715.014

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: August 2021

Google Play services: 21.24.18

Google says that this Android 12 Beta 4.1 update fixes bugs that caused boot loops, volume controls not appearing when casting media, a face unlock issue, plus more.

Android 12 Beta 4.1 Downloads: Factory Image | OTA

For instructions on how to update to Beta 4.1, you’ll want to checkout this post if you grabbed one of those files above. If you are a part of the Android Beta program, then you can simply sit back and wait for the update, or check for it by going into Settings>System>System update.