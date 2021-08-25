Droid Life

Android 12 Beta 4.1 Arrives for Your Pixel Phone

Android 12

The Android 12 Beta 4.1 update arrived this morning, filled with fixes for issues inside of Android 12. No doubt, Beta 4 has been pretty darn good for testers, at least it has been for me, but it’s still far from perfect. As we get closer to a final release, these dot-1 updates are certainly welcomed.

The new Beta 4.1 update is available to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 right away. We have both factory image and OTA files for flashing, but there should be an Android Beta Program rollout as well.

Release date: August 25, 2021
Build: SPB4.210715.014
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: August 2021
Google Play services: 21.24.18

Google says that this Android 12 Beta 4.1 update fixes bugs that caused boot loops, volume controls not appearing when casting media, a face unlock issue, plus more.

Android 12 Beta 4.1 DownloadsFactory Image | OTA

For instructions on how to update to Beta 4.1, you’ll want to checkout this post if you grabbed one of those files above. If you are a part of the Android Beta program, then you can simply sit back and wait for the update, or check for it by going into Settings>System>System update.

