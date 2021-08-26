Samsung is shipping out One UI 3.1.1 to Galaxy S21 device owners, the same version of One UI that shipped with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. It’s the latest and greatest, people.

A changelog circulating details that this update includes a new bedtime mode, updated weather app, faster animations, plus an enhanced Camera app. Once updated, the Galaxy S21 will feature software version number G991USQU4AUGQ, the Galaxy S21+ will have G996USQU4AUGQ, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have G998USQU4AUGQ.

At the same time, other Samsung devices continue to pick up the August security patch, including the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S10 5G.

All hail Samsung, the King of Android Updates (if you don’t count Google).

// Verizon | TizenHelp