The Galaxy Note 9, an aging Samsung phone that continues to receive monthly updates, grabbed another today before phones much newer than itself. The update is (expectedly) minor, but we love to see it.

Like the Galaxy S21 line last week, the Note 9 is picking up the August Android security patch. Verizon’s version of the phone is the first to do so, and Big Red only lists this as including the new security goods. There aren’t performance improvements or new camera features or anything fun, unfortunately.

If you own the Galaxy Note 9, be on the lookout for build QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUG2.

You can check for the update by heading into Settings>About phone>System updates>Check for updates.