I know that all we want to think about at the moment is the Pixel 6 that Google just showed off, but it also happens to be monthly Pixel update day. The August Google Pixel update has arrived for all of the still-supported phones from the Pixel 3 through the Pixel 5.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ3A.210805.001.A1), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ3A.210805.001.A1), Pixel 4a (RQ3A.210805.001.A1), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ3A.210805.001.A1), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ3A.210805.001.A1), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ3A.210805.001.A1).

As far as fixes or changes go, this is it:

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this as we have more.

Links: