Google Fi picked up its first foldable this week, now offering the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 on pre-order, with shipments expected later this month. The phone is the same price as it is anywhere else, that being $999, but Google Fi does offer trade-in promotions and other account bonuses should you port your number to Fi.

As for the Z Flip 3, it’s a pretty sweet device. Samsung has essentially upgraded the device in every possible way. The cover display has been enlarged, it has an updated camera system, improved hardware, plus an IPX8 rating for water resistance. And considering it costs $999, that’s pretty damn impressive on Samsung’s part.

Naturally, Google Fi ensures that this phone was designed to work on multiple cell networks, which is still the whole point of the service.

If you’re on Fi and want to get into the foldable game, follow the link below. Should $999 up front be too much, payments appear to start at $41/month.