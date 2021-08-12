Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Unboxing, Setup, and Tour!

It has been so long since we’ve produced a non-podcast video that I’m not sure how well this went, but hey, we have a new video for you! Samsung sent over a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (and Galaxy Watch 4) for us to checkout and so we gave it the ol’ unboxing treatment. However, we also gave first impressions and walked through the entire setup process, since this is a Samsung and Wear OS 3 experience.

I can’t imagine you need a recap on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, so I’ll spare you that. Instead, what you need to know here is that this video goes from in the box to out, paired with a Samsung phone all of the through the setup, with a quick OS tour to round things out. Oh, we also go on-wrist and dive into those initial thoughts.

We are quite excited to spend some time with the first Wear OS 3 watch that also happens to be made by Samsung with the latest in smartwatch specs. Stay tuned for more!