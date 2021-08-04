The new month is here and Samsung is already pushing out updates to its best phones. The Galaxy S21 family, including the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, are all seeing new builds that are more than just security patches.

The changelogs for the Verizon Galaxy S21 devices, which are the first in the US to get the August Android update, suggest that owners should expect “performance improvements” in addition to security patches. I know, that’s not much, but the the Fold 3 is around the corner and what we imagine is a new version of One UI 3.

The new builds to look for are as follows:

Galaxy S21 : RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUGE

: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUGE Galaxy S21+ : RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUGE

: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUGE Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUGE

Verizon doesn’t list sizes for their updates, but AT&T should follow-up with the same builds. Once they do, we’ll update this and add sizes, in case you are curious.

To check for these, head into Settings>Software update>Check for updates.