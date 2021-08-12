Assuming you’ve been contemplating a pre-order since the moment Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you have probably also been trying to find the best deal. While Samsung will give you discounts if you have other devices to trade-in, places like Best Buy offer a decent alternative. How does an extra $50 to spend, sound?

If you pre-order any Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Best Buy, they’ll give you a $50 gift card to go with it. Now, to be clear, Samsung will also give you $50 in credit to spend, but that’s only at Samsung’s shop, which is limited to Samsung stuff. A Best Buy gift card (obviously) can go towards anything that Best Buy sells and is a better option.

The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349, so you’ll pay that upfront, wait until your device order is fulfilled (probably when it ships), and then an e-gift card will arrive in your inbox. You can then spend that $50 on whatever else Best Buy has that you need.

Pre-order from Best Buy: Galaxy Watch 4 | Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Need an alternate deal? Amazon is selling both watches with a free Duo fast wireless charger.