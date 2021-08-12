Verizon announced this morning that it is now offering free timed subscriptions to AMC+ to select customers, just in time for the premier of the final season for The Walking Dead. As a side note, I had no idea that show was still going. Cool!

In order to get in on the free AMC+ action, there are some requirements. Those are all listed below, but the main gist is that you’ll need a new account or need to do upgrade your phone. If you’re simply upgrading, Verizon is providing six free months. For Fios customers, you’ll need a completely new account to get 12 free months of AMC+.

How to Get Free AMC+

Verizon Unlimited On Your Mobile Account

Verizon customers who purchase a 5G phone on a Verizon device payment plan can get AMC+ streaming for free when:

When activating a new line , a new or existing Verizon customer who purchases a 5G phone on a device payment plan with Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan gets 12 months of AMC+ streaming for free.

, a new or existing Verizon customer who purchases a 5G phone on a device payment plan with Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan gets 12 months of AMC+ streaming for free. A new customer who purchases a 5G phone on a Start Unlimited plan gets six months of AMC+ streaming for free.

gets six months of AMC+ streaming for free. When upgrading to a 5G phone on the same line, existing customers on a Verizon Unlimited plan get six months of AMC+ streaming for free.

AMC+ for Verizon Fios Customers

New Verizon Fios customers who sign up for one of the new Mix & Match on Fios home Internet plans — with no data caps and no annual contracts — get 12 months of AMC+ streaming for free.

If you need to get in on that Walking Dead final season, follow the link below to begin shopping for a new Verizon phone or Fios account.

Verizon Links: Phones | Fios

// Verizon