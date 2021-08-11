Verizon’s Fastest 5G Comes to New Batch of Cities

The big story of the day is everything that Samsung announced, from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to the new Galaxy Watch 4 line. And look, all of those devices will probably be awesome and we’ll have them eventually to bring you all the coverage. I wanted to make sure you didn’t miss Verizon news, though, as it might mean big things for your speeds from those new devices.

Today, Verizon announced another batch of 5G home and 5G Ultra Wideband cities. This isn’t a huge expansion, but it does include one of the first Oregon cities, for all the homies out here on the west coast.

If you live in Gresham, OR or Austin, TX or Birmingham, AL, you can access 5G Ultra Wideband (mmW) in select neighborhoods on your 5G-equipped Verizon phone. This is the silly-fast 5G that could show you speeds up to 2Gbps. Just remember that this version of 5G is also the toughest to find and requires mostly outside, direct-line-of-site connections in order to work.

As for the other side of Verizon’s 5G, customers in Austin, Gresham, Albuquerque (NM), Little Rock (AR), and Nashville (TN) all have access to Verizon 5G Home as well. Want to know all about Verizon 5G Home, the types of freebies you can have, and what it might cost? This is the post for you.

With these new additions, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is now in 78 cities, and 5G Home is in 52 cities.

Curious if any of you are on Verizon 5G Home – how is it?