Your Nest Hub Can Now Display Air Quality

At least here in the PNW, it’s wildfire season, which means really, really bad air quality. Thanks to Google, we can now monitor our crappy air right on our Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max devices.

Starting this week, you can add a new AQI (air quality index) widget to your home screen, as well as get alerts from Google when the air quality isn’t looking too hot. Additionally, you can simply ask Google what your local air quality is looking like.

It’s a really brutal time of year for many people, so as a kind reminder to everyone, please be careful when hosting your gender reveals or tossing out your cigarettes. Please!

// Google