Pre-Order the Latest Samsung Devices Right Now

Pre-orders are now live for all of the Samsung devices that were announced this morning. That means you can now order your very own Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, or Galaxy Buds 2. Fun!

As always, pre-ordering a Galaxy device has big benefits. For example, Samsung is tossing in instant credit towards other devices when you order a Fold 3 or Flip 3, essentially netting you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 if that’s what you choose to get. We always recommending pre-ordering when possible, and on top of that, use a trade-in if available, too. You can score big savings from Samsung that way.

Follow the links below to get started.

Samsung Store Links

What are planning to pick up?