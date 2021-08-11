Samsung made the new Galaxy Buds 2 official this morning, with pre-orders now live. Priced at $149, the Galaxy Buds 2 are pretty accessible in terms of price, yet deliver a handful of specs people know they need when it comes to earbuds. For example, active noise cancellation is onboard, offering a reduction of up to 98% of exterior noise.

Samsung also notes that Galaxy Buds 2 are 15% smaller than the past iterations, while also being 20% lighter. Even with that slim down, Samsung still baked in Ambient Sound for hearing your surroundings, as well as a new Earbud Fit Test for the wearable app to ensure you have those puppies fit snuggly into your ears.

For colors, you’ll find these buds come in Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender. There are plenty of pretty colors to choose from, especially if you get them for free as part of the credit deal Samsung is offering those who pre-order a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. Free is always good.

Galaxy Buds 2 go up for pre-order today, with availability beginning later this month.