Samsung unveiled its new smartwatches today, alongside its new foldables. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are official, with pricing, specs, and new details about the new Wear OS 3 and One UI Watch they’ll run.

Before we get too deep into this, let’s make sure everyone understands which watch is which. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the watch above, with classic watch styling and a rotating bezel. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the device below, with a simpler design that lacks the physical rotating bezel. We thought this was going to be called the Galaxy Watch Active 4 before Samsung shortened it up.

All good? Let’s talk about what we now know.

Wear OS 3

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are the first to run the new Wear OS platform that Google and Samsung co-developed. It also runs Samsung’s One UI Watch, a take on its One UI, only built for watches and what Samsung is calling their “most intuitive user interface yet.”

We won’t know how good (or bad) the new Wear OS 3 is until we get these watches on the wrist. However, Samsung is talking about it as if this is the future. The Watch 4 line will automatically add compatible apps from your phone, auto switch earbuds between watch and phone, allow you to run assistants (like Bixby), use the bezel or gesture controls for navigation, and access all of the apps Samsung watch owners have been missing out on. We’re talking about Google Maps, a bunch of third party apps, and more.

So many health goodies

Outside of the OS, Samsung is really pitching these watches as fitness or health companions. They both feature a “groundbreaking” BioActive Sensor that has 3 sensors on a single chip for optical heart rate, electrical heart, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. You can monitor blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure blood oxygen level, and calculate your body composition. That composition includes your skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and body water and body fat percentage.

Of course, sleep tracking is here, with complete pictures of your sleep patterns and snore detection. Yes, the Galaxy Watch 4 will track your snoring.

Specs!

As for specs, both watches are very equipped with the stuff you want. The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm aluminum case sizes along with color options of black, green, silver, and pink gold. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features stainless steel 42mm and 46mm cases. The Watch 4 Classic comes in black or silver.

Each watch runs the brand new Exynos W920 dual-core chip, with 1.5GB RAM and 16Gb storage, wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, NFC, GPS, and 5ATM + IP68 resistance. For batteries, you’ve got a 361mAh battery in the bigger watch from each family or a 247mAh battery in the smaller versions. The displays are 1.4″ or 1.2″ AMOLED depending on the watch size, with always on displays and with 450×450 or 396×396 resolutions.

For dimensions, since you are likely wondering how these will fit on the wrist, we have the following measurements:

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm): 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm, 25.9g

Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm, 30.3g

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm, 46.5g

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm): 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0mm, 52g

Price and release date

If you are ready to buy either the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you won’t have to wait long. Both watches go up for pre-order today and should then arrive in stores on August 27. If you pre-order, Samsung is giving you a $50 credit to spend.

For pricing, the Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349. Those are Bluetooth model prices, so if you want LTE, add another $50 to each price.