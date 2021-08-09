Droid Life

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Reservations and Bonuses Closing Up Soon

12
Galaxy Z Fold 2

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

The next Samsung Unpacked event, where we will see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, is only days away now, if you can believe that. August 11 is the date that Samsung will virtually show off their fall line-up of devices, so that means your opportunities to reserve and grab special bonuses are dwindling.

To recap, Samsung is once again taking reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Reserving does not cost you a thing nor does it force you into buying the Z Fold 3 once pre-orders open. All this does is get your name on the list in case you are considering it. Once pre-orders open, you will be one of the first to be able to buy and Samsung is tossing in extra goodies to sweeten the deal for those who reserve.

With a reservation, Samsung says you’ll get the “highest online instant trade-in values,” assuming you have a phone to trade-in towards the Fold 3. They are improving that value with a $100 trade-in credit. You also get 12 months of Samsung Care+ for free and there will be “an extra, special offer” for other Galaxy products with pre-orders.

Again, we are 5 days away from Unpacked and that means these bonuses will be gone. Hit that link and drop your name on the list.

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
12  Comments

Back to Top