If you’re one of those people who don’t appreciate “spoilers,” you best avert your eyes. Thanks to @evleaks, we can now see every single thing that Samsung intends to unveil during this year’s Unpacked event, unofficially scheduled to kick off on August 11. Keep in mind, that’s a whole month from now. If Samsung was trying to keep any of these designs under wraps, they didn’t do a very good job.

Over the weekend, @evleaks posted to his Twitter a long string of 360-degree GIFs of each device. We can see the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 4 (could also be Watch Active 4, the names are unconfirmed), and Galaxy Buds 2. Evan even showcases what we believe to be all of the colors for these different devices.

It’s literally Galaxy Christmas in July, people.

As I said, we have a month before Samsung takes the stage to announce availability and pricing for these devices. Until then, we can expect more leaks and details about this range of product. Personally, sign me up for a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 (or Active 4, I’m not picky). That’ll be a sweet little combo, I bet.