The next Samsung Unpacked event, where we will see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, is only days away now, if you can believe that. August 11 is the date that Samsung will virtually show off their fall line-up of devices, so that means your opportunities to reserve and grab special bonuses are dwindling.

To recap, Samsung is once again taking reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Reserving does not cost you a thing nor does it force you into buying the Z Fold 3 once pre-orders open. All this does is get your name on the list in case you are considering it. Once pre-orders open, you will be one of the first to be able to buy and Samsung is tossing in extra goodies to sweeten the deal for those who reserve.

With a reservation, Samsung says you’ll get the “highest online instant trade-in values,” assuming you have a phone to trade-in towards the Fold 3. They are improving that value with a $100 trade-in credit. You also get 12 months of Samsung Care+ for free and there will be “an extra, special offer” for other Galaxy products with pre-orders.

Again, we are 5 days away from Unpacked and that means these bonuses will be gone. Hit that link and drop your name on the list.