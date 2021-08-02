Here is the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in All Colors

By now you have likely seen Google’s first preview of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that will launch later this year. Google has gone ahead and revealed some details about their new phones ahead of time, likely because the leaks just keep coming, but also to prepare everyone for the big changes, like that new custom-made chip that will run it.

In providing this early reveal, Google posted up a landing page on the Google Store for the Pixel 6 and while it doesn’t give us specs or prices or a release date, it does show us the new phones in all colors. If you wanted to know what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have to offer in terms of design, this is the post you need.

Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro, with its “light polished aluminum frame,” will come in three colors, one dominated by dark black and grey tones, another with gold and cream colors, and one with more muted, white tones. All are quite pretty, assuming you are fine with the giant camera bar across the top of each.

Pixel 6

For the Pixel 6 and its “matte aluminum finish,” we’ll see a punchy orange color option, one with green tints, and another black and grey model. It too is quite the refreshing change from all of the same-design-on-every-phone we’ve seen from Samsung and OnePlus in recent months.

You’ll also notice I added some from shots of each phone to show that we are getting a centered camera hole up top and slim bezels. There is a bit of concerning shine on the edge of each phone’s front display, which worries me that Google added curved edges to their new phones. Let’s hope they aren’t dramatic.

Well, your thoughts?