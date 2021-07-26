Droid Life

Android 12 Beta 3.1 Update is Here to Fix Bugs for Your Pixel

Android 12 Beta 3.1 Update

The Android 12 Beta 3.1 update arrived this morning to hopefully squash all sorts of bugs. While the Android 12 Beta 3 is without a doubt the most polished looking and feature rich of the builds to date, it is also the buggiest I’ve dealt with. The need for an update was immediate from day 1 when it released earlier in the month.

The new Beta 3.1 update is available to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 right away. We have both factory image and OTA files for flashing, but there should be an Android Beta Program rollout as well.

Release date: July 26, 2021
Build: SPB3.210618.016
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: July 2021
Google Play services: 21.24.13

Google says that this Android 12 Beta 3.1 update fixes bugs that caused boot loops, a System UI crash, and a memory issue that was killing processes.

Android 12 Beta 3.1 DownloadsFactory Image | OTA

For instructions on how to update to Beta 3.1, you’ll want to checkout this post if you grabbed one of those files above. If you are a part of the Android Beta program, then you can simply sit back and wait for the update, or check for it by going into Settings>System>System update.

