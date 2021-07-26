The Android 12 Beta 3.1 update arrived this morning to hopefully squash all sorts of bugs. While the Android 12 Beta 3 is without a doubt the most polished looking and feature rich of the builds to date, it is also the buggiest I’ve dealt with. The need for an update was immediate from day 1 when it released earlier in the month.

The new Beta 3.1 update is available to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 right away. We have both factory image and OTA files for flashing, but there should be an Android Beta Program rollout as well.

Release date: July 26, 2021

Build: SPB3.210618.016

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: July 2021

Google Play services: 21.24.13

Google says that this Android 12 Beta 3.1 update fixes bugs that caused boot loops, a System UI crash, and a memory issue that was killing processes.

Android 12 Beta 3.1 Downloads: Factory Image | OTA

For instructions on how to update to Beta 3.1, you’ll want to checkout this post if you grabbed one of those files above. If you are a part of the Android Beta program, then you can simply sit back and wait for the update, or check for it by going into Settings>System>System update.