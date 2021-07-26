One of the pesky downsides to having a foldable Galaxy device from Samsung has been the lack of IP rating. Without one, every time you take the device from your pocket and place it in a position to potentially get wet (in the kitchen, bathroom, etc.), you’re taking a huge gamble with devices that are not cheap. Thanks to new intel from @evleaks, it appears Samsung is shoring up one of our biggest concerns as fans of its foldable lineup.

According to the new info, both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer an IPX8 rating, which is a vast improvement over no rating at all. This rating essentially means the devices can withstand a submersion in water, though, it doesn’t mean the phones are waterproof — simply water resistant.

As you can see in a bit of leaked marketing material (above header image), we have a new Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 getting water splashed on them, so you better believe Samsung will be touting the fact that its foldables can withstand water. Compared to a couple of years ago, when we were seriously questioning the durability of foldable devices in general, Samsung is out here putting minds at ease. It’s pretty damn remarkable.

Mr. @evleaks also took the time to share a few camera and display specs. As tweeted, the Z Flip 3 will sport a 6.7-inch internal display and 1.9-inch cover display, as well as dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The larger Z Fold 3 will offer a 7.6-inch internal display, 6.2-inch external display, triple 12-megapixel rear camera array, 10-megapixel cover selfie camera, 4-megapixel main selfie camera, plus two options (Pro and Fold Edition) S Pen options.

Both the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will be debuted on August 11.

// @evleaks