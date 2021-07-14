Android 12 Beta 3 is Here for Your Pixel Phone

A new Android 12 Beta build is here and you can grab it immediately on your Google Pixel phone. The new build introduces the final Android 12 APIs (API Level 31) and adds a handful of new features to play with before we get to the final beta and then stable Android 12.

The Android 12 Beta 3 is available for the same supported Pixel phones as before, so that means the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 can all grab it. Google has posted factory image and OTA files already, plus the Android Beta program should push out Beta 3 here shortly.

We’ll have a full write-up on what’s new in this Android 12 Beta 3 update, but some of the highlights include scrolling screenshots, on-device search, and a faster auto-rotate system. You can read more at the post below.

How to install Android 12 Beta 3

Release date: July 14, 2021

Build: SPB3.210618.013

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: July 2021

Google Play services: 21.24.13

Android Beta Program

The easiest way to grab the Android 12 Beta 3 build is through the Android Beta program. The Android Beta program lets you add your supported Pixel devices to whatever new build of Android that Google is testing and get those sent to your phone like any normal over-the-air-update.

To sign-up for the Android 12 Beta, head over to the Android Beta site here.

If you are already in the Android Beta program, you will get this update over-the-air, so start checking by heading into Settings>System>System update>Check for update.

Factory Image / OTA Files

If you don’t feel like waiting for the over-the-air beta update to show up, you can always manually flash factory image or OTA files. Not that this process is that hard, but it does require ADB and a little action in a command prompt. These files are almost always posted and installed quicker than an over-the-air update, so you decide what to do. Your boy will be flashing an OTA file, as it doesn’t factory wipe your phone.

To find instructions on how to update to Android 12 manually, we’ve got you covered right here. To download the latest Android 12 factory images or OTA files, Google has them here and here.