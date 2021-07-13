TAG Heuer is still making its Connected line of watches, with Wear OS and old tech inside, while asking for prices that align with its mechanical offerings. That’s me subtly suggesting you would be a bit crazy to consider one, especially now with the new Wear platform about to launch, but hey, if spending $2,000+ on a smartwatch is something you are comfortable with, do you. If you have that kind of cash to blow, the latest from TAG is a limited edition throwback to one of the most beloved video game characters of all time.

This week, TAG Heuer is introducing the TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario Limited Edition watch, a $2,150 timepiece with Wear OS, heart rate sensor, touch screen, the design of other Connected watches with a touch of Mario world highlights, and a UI that features Super Mario.

This new Super Mario Limited Edition Connected watch is indeed limited to just 2,000 pieces, so even if you don’t care that much about owning a TAG Heuer Connected watch, it is a collectible. Super Mario ultra-fans, this is for you and that never-ending bank account.

Filled with a custom Mario-themed UI, a bunch of Mario-inspired watch faces, an interactive Mario that changes throughout the day, and a bezel with mushroom (3), pipe (6), and star (9), TAG really has made this a unique experience. It also comes with two different straps and a sweet little travel case.

Like other Connected watches, you have a 45mm case, 430mAh battery, 5ATM water resistance, and some fitness tracking. As far as we can tell, this is the same Connected model released in 2020, only with a Mario spin. This isn’t the new Wear or some new chipset powering it, so don’t expect to be spending $2,000 and getting what Samsung is about to unveil with the Galaxy Watch 4. Again, this is a collector’s piece.

If you want one (Ref SBG8A13.EB0238), you’ll be able to buy one at tagheuer.com on July 15.