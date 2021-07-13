With Travel Back, You’ll Want an AT&T International Day Pass

As you may be aware, folks are back to travelling, now that COVID-19 restrictions have eased up a bit. With that said, when you travel abroad, you’ll still need your smartphone and if you’re an AT&T customer, you may want to check out an International Day Pass.

An International Day Pass allows customers to use their phones as if they’re still in the US, with no data caps on high-speed networks (where available) and currently accessible in 210+ markets. AT&T says the price is $10/day, but the company says you’ll never pay for more than 10 days. That’s good if you plan on travelling abroad for an extended period, though, it’s probably cheaper to get a local prepaid phone plan at that point. Additionally, if you need to add more lines, AT&T takes 50% off each line following the first.

Travel safe, folks!

// AT&T