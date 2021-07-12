Gmail With “BIMI” Means More Logos

Gmail announced this week that BIMI is inbound in a more widespread capacity, which for us consumers, means more logos in place of letters when you see a new email pop into your inbox.

BIMI is Brand Indicators for Message Identification, which not only allows companies to include a logo when they send out emails, but also improves the security of your messages. According to Google, BIMI, “enables organizations that authenticate their emails using Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) — a standard for providing strong sender authentication that allows security systems to perform better filtering, separating legitimate messages from potentially spoofed ones — to validate ownership of their logos and securely transmit them to Google.”

I didn’t say this would be interesting, but hey, logos!

You can see BIMI in action below. The logo for BofA used to be a plain ol’ B. Now it’s the BofA logo! You’ll likely see plenty of corporations incorporate this into correspondences, so be on the lookout.

// Gmail