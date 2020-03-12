TAG Heuer unwrapped another new Wear OS smartwatch today under their Connected brand. This is at least the third generation from the luxury watchmaker and more than likely its most put-together. Of course, being the brand that it is, you are going to pay more than you probably should for the 2020 edition of the TAG Heuer Connected.

We first spotted this watch back in October, thanks to an FCC filing. It’s now very official in a number of colors and finishes, plus we have the specs and the starting price.

So let’s just get this out of the way: the TAG Heuer Connected (2020) costs $1,800 at the low end. There are models that jump as high as $2,350 too. I’ll let you digest that for a minute. OK, here we go.

For specs, the new Connected features a 45mm case that is 13.5mm thick and has 2 pushers with a crown. You’ll also find a 1.39″ OLED display (454×454, sapphire glass), 430mAh battery, 5ATM water resistance, GPS, heartrate monitor, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, and WiFi. It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100, a chipset that was old when it was introduced in mid-2018 and hasn’t improved in any way since. I don’t have a RAM spec just yet, but my guess is that this watch has a full 1GB. The original Connected watch had 1GB back in 2015.

The case comes in 3 different stainless steel variants with ceramic black or metal PVD bezels. There’s also a full matte black titanium version with black ceramic bezel. Watch bands can be easily swapped from rubber to stainless steel using a quick-swap system, and TAG Heuer will gladly sell you those from $100 (rubber) to $490 (steel).

TAG Heuer put together a special fitness app for this watch that tracks both workouts and golf. There are a number of new watch faces as well. Assuming TAG Heuer put the same effort into this watch as they did their past watches, it should be a well-running Wear OS watch with an excellent set of watch faces. The original TAG Heuer Connected was quite good and possibly ahead of its time for performance.

This new TAG Heuer Connected is available today! Interested? Hit that shopping link below.