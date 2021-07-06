Traeger Buys My Beloved MEATER

Across the wire this morning, the pellet grilling company Traeger, based out of Utah, acquired my beloved MEATER, the company behind one of the best smart meat thermometers on the market.

From what Traeger says, MEATER will for now stay as a standalone company, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a bit of intermingling between the two down the road. For example, a bundling of Traeger grills with MEATER thermometers is an instant win for BBQ season, and surely something you could find on sale at a Costco or Ace Hardware.

Here’s an excerpt from Traeger’s press release.

The MEATER acquisition represents the next logical step in Traeger’s digital evolution and ongoing effort to create the ultimate connected grilling experience through the ability to precisely monitor food temps from virtually anywhere.

Having now lived with my MEATER for 3 years, there’s no going back for me when it comes to cooking large pieces of beef or other cuts of animals I’m not familiar with. My MEATER is too damn clutch.

// Traeger