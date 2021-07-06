We have entered into a full-on OnePlus-esque feature trollout for Nothing’s first ever product. That thing that OnePlus does where they announce feature after feature over a long period of time to keep the product on the front page of tech blogs and (hopefully) in your mind, is happening.

After delaying the Ear (1) until July, the company that was founded by Carl Pei has now told us the price and an important feature. This comes after they had to announce the delay, then announce a retail partner, and then…I swear there was something else in there. You know how this works.

So for Nothing’s Ear (1), we’ve been told this morning that they will cost $99 and feature active noise cancellation (ANC). That’s a good price for a pair of ANC earbuds, plus if you watch this random video that Nothing posted, it certainly suggests elements of the earbuds will be transparent too. That makes some sense, since they already teased a transparent earbud design that they told us wouldn’t be sold. It’s clear that they are betting on a transparent product helping the Ear (1) standout in a sea filled with too many wireless earbuds.

To recap, the Nothing Ear (1) will arrive July 27 for $99 and feature ANC with some transparent stuff. Cool.