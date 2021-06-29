Nothing, founded by OnePlus co-founder Cari Pei, will finally stop the madness and truly reveal its first product on July 27, the Ear 1 wireless earbuds. Since the start of this company, we’ve been talking about literally nothing, so this whole time I’ve been confident that it’s all merely a social experiment. I mean, these are wireless earbuds. No one is that hyped for this, right?

A Nothing spokesperson also says, “Design is still top secret until then, but what I can tell you is that our true wireless earbuds will combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience.”

I’m gonna put it out there so people know my stance, but if the buds look like what’s in the above header image, you count me out.

Nothing arrives on July 27.