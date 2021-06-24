We’re getting our first real look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 from Samsung this week. These images come from @evleaks, so we’re not about to question their authenticity. As far as we’re concerned, these are the phones.

The images detail the Galaxy Z Fold 3 much more than the Z Flip 3. From what we can see, the exterior features a triple camera setup, while the Z Flip 3 has two rear cameras. The Z Fold 3 will definitely offer S Pen support, while also maintaining a small cutout for the interior camera. These designs have certainly come a long way in just a couple of years when you compare them to the originals.

We don’t have a list of specs or pricing, but expect Samsung to have plenty of high-end goodness in these devices, with an attempt to bring the entry price down by at least a couple hundred dollars this year.

The Ultimate Couch Phone cometh.

// @evleaks