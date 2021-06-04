It has only been a couple of weeks since I told you not to buy a Wear OS watch at the moment because the future of current watches is up in the air. With a big Wear overhaul coming from Google (and Samsung), we haven’t been given any guarantees that watches already on the market will see a big update to what’s new or continue to receive much support. But there is one tiny exception – the TicWatch Pro 3, which just so happens to be at its lowest price to date today.

In a deal of the day at Amazon, you can buy a Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 for $209.99, a $90 price drop from its retail price. We have seen a number of discounts on this watch that typically drop it to $255 through a lightning sale (there was one earlier this week already), but this is the biggest yet.

At $209, you are getting the best Wear OS watch currently available with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset that may continue to be used well into the Wear OS future. It’s a modern chip that makes a big difference in performance and battery life. When the new Wear is here, it would be odd to see it disappear or not see some level of support.

So while we haven’t been given any guarantees that Wear OS and the 4100 will be friends forever, I’d be surprised if they weren’t. $209, folks!