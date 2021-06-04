ZTE, once banned in the US, is launching a major phone for the US market. While I’m pretty sure folks could still technically buy ZTE devices in the US during all of the past drama, the launch for the Axon 30 Ultra feels like a big deal. This is a premium flagship device, featuring high-end specs and a price to match.

The spec highlights include a 6.67 inches FHD+ (2400×1080) 20:9 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, base of 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, four rear cameras with the main being a 64-megapixel Sony-made IMX686 sensor, 5G connectivity, 4600mAh battery with 65W fast charge, optical fingerprint reader, dual front speaker, WiFi 6E, and the MyOS11 software that is based on Android 11.

Design wise, it looks pretty similar to some of Samsung and OnePlus’ devices, which is just fine. It’s a big phone with a big screen coupled with a huge camera system. While it’s certainly an interesting thought, I don’t think I’d rush to tell people to buy this phone. While ZTE has a solid history of making good phones, we have no idea what to expect with regards to software updates.

We asked for a review unit a bit ago, but who knows if we’ll get one in. We shall see. If you want to try something different, follow the link below.

// ZTE