Galaxy Note 9 is Old and Just Got a Fresh Update

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is closing in on a 3-year anniversary, so it’ll soon stop receiving monthly updates. But thankfully, because we haven’t reached that point, this oldish device is still grabbing them every few weeks.

Today, Verizon and Samsung are pushing software version QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUE1 to the Note 9. This is a similar May Android security patch to the one that most Samsung devices picked up last month.

In the changelog, we can see that not only does it get that new security patch, it gets “enhancements to Quick Share for easily sharing files to other Android devices.” New stuff!

To check for the update, head into Settings>About phone>Software updates>Check for updates.