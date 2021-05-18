The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra through Verizon are getting new updates this week that bring both security enhancements and a couple of new features for that large camera to take advantage of.

The updates arrive as builds RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUDC (Note 20) and RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUDC (Note 20 Ultra) with May’s Android security patch. That part isn’t all that exciting, I get it.

UPDATE : The Galaxy S20 FE is getting the same update as build RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU3DUE1.

For new stuff, Samsung is including a Dual Recording mode that lets users record from both front and rear cameras in split screen or picture-in-picture views. They are also adding “enhancements” to the Quick Share option.

The updates should be live shortly if they aren’t already. You can check by heading into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon