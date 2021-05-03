The May Android security update has arrived for Pixel devices! As is the case each month, your Google Pixel phone will get an update over the next couple of days if it isn’t available right away.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ2A.210505.003), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ2A.210505.003), Pixel 4a (RQ2A.210505.002), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ2A.210505.002), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ2A.210505.002), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ2A.210505.002).

For specifics on builds, here is what you need to know:

It’s just one build for each device. These are global builds, so have at them!

Since there was a Pixel Feature Drop as recently as March, this should just be a small update that fixes bugs and includes security goods. If there is something more, we’ll be sure to let you know. For now, Google has not provided the list of bug fixes.

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly, but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: