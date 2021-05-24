In their non-stop quest to be the best at Android updates, Samsung is now updating the Verizon Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ with another new software version. For this month, the Note 10 line is getting not only security updates, but enhancements too.

When the update arrives on your phone, you’ll see builds RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUD9 (Note 10), RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUD9 (Note 10+), or RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUD9 (Note 10+ 5G).

Those updates, according to changelogs, include the May Android security patch, performance improvements, and enhancements to Quick Share, so that you can easily share files with other devices. It’s not a huge update, but it is at least more than just security patches.

This is almost the same update that the Galaxy Note 20 picked up last week.

To check for the update, head into Settings>About phone>Software updates>Check for updates.

// Verizon