Sling TV is rolling out an updated app experience this week, but only if you own an Amazon Fire TV. The streaming service mentions the updated app will come to additional platforms later this year. Dang it.

For now, users on Fire TV devices can find more personalization options, with users now able to customize the Channel Guide. In addition, there’s a whole new navigation experience, making it easy to find whatever it is that you’re looking for. And of course, what good is a new app without a “beautiful design.” Sling says you’ll see, “ribbons in different colors and sizes with expanded show visuals in the Guide to help users discover content faster.”

It should be pretty sweet, when it eventually comes to Android.

// Sling TV